Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of SBGI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

