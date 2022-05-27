Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.05 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

