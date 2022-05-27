Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arconic were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arconic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arconic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE ARNC opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

