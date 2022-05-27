Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

WCN opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.30.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

