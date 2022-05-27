Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
