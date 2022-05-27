Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $178.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,204 shares of company stock worth $1,539,542. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

