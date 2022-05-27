Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

