Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of FormFactor worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

