Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.14 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Assured Guaranty worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $8,814,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $13,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

