SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of SM Energy worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,158.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

