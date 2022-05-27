Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 140 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,095.33.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,028.96 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,039.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,977.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.