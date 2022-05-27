Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,268 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

