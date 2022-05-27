Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

