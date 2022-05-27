Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.29 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

