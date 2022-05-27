Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 304,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 224,386 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

