Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

