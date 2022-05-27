Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 380 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

