Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

