Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Matson worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE MATX opened at $88.63 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,121 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

