Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,805 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

