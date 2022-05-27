Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

