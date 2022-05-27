People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,895 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.