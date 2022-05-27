LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LCII opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

