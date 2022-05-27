Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

