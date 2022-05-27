Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,340 shares of company stock worth $3,219,931. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

