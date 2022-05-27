Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American States Water were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

