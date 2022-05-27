Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Yum China by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Yum China by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 240,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

