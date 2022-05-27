People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $560.07 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.