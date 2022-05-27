Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 598,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

TSCO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.