People s United Financial Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,189,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

