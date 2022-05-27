People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 298,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.