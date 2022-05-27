DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.99% of DTE Energy worth $230,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

