PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of PerkinElmer worth $232,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.42. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.37 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

