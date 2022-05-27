People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,221.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,192.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.