People s United Financial Inc. Takes $851,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.