People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AptarGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.