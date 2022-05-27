People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,615 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

