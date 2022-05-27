People s United Financial Inc. Sells 12,302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 423,942 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

