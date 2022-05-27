People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,126 shares of company stock worth $41,024,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $135.80 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

