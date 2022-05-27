People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
WFC stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
