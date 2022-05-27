L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,214 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $236.79 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

