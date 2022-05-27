People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Arrow Financial worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

