Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

