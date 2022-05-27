Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of AG opened at $8.31 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

