Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $251,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

