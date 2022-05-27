American International Group Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $205.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

