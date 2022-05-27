American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

