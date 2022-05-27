Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.