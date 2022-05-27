Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.30 Million in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $567.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

