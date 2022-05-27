American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

